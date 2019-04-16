Sierra Leone gets a new British High Commissioner

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 April 2019:

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London has today announced that the British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone – Mr Guy Warrington, will be replaced in September 2019 by Mr Simon Mustard.

Mr Guy Warrington who succeeded Mr Peter West as British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, took up post in Freetown in August 2016, after an illustrious career which began in 1986 when he joined the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The British High Commissioner is the UK government’s representative in Sierra Leone, where he is responsible for the direction and work of the High Commission office in Freetown, including political work, trade and investment, press and cultural relations, and visa and consular services. (Photo above: Guy Warrington).

During his three years as British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Guy Warrington helped in promoting Sierra Leone’s constantly evolving peace building and democratic process through dialogue and active engagement with all sections of the political spectrum.

He was a good ambassador for the people of Sierra Leone at a time when British government funding for overseas development was under serious strain and difficult decisions were being made to cut funding for social programmes overseas.

Guy Warrington ensured that the people of Sierra Leone did not lose out on funding, especially in support of education, healthcare, access to clean drinking water, the police and other initiatives aimed at tackling poverty.

His support for the difficult work being undertaken today by the new government in Sierra Leone led by president Julius Maada Bio, in tackling corruption and poor governance, is one that the people of Sierra Leone will be hoping his successor – Mr Simon Mustard, will continue for the good of the country.

Simon Mustard (Photo below) began his career as Policy Lead on Counter Terrorism and Strategic Threats in 2002. In 2005 he became Private Secretary to Minister of State, and to the Secretary of State. He took office in the FCO Consular Directorate in 2009 to 2011 as Head of Regional Issues Team at the Counter-Proliferation Department.

In 2011 to 2013 he became the Head of Country Casework Team and Deputy Head of Consular Assistance at the FCO; and was then moved to Amman – Jordan as Deputy Head of Mission until 2016.

He is currently the Head of the Southern and Central Africa Department of the FCO, and Special Envoy to African Great Lakes Region.

Simon Mustard is married with two children.

It is hoped that Simon will help the government of Sierra leone achieve its new policy direction and commitment to develop the economy of the country through trade, rather than foreign aid.

