Sierra Leone government negligence plunges Freetown into darkness – untold story of EDSA’s deception

Mackie M Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 April 2024:

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Freetown, darkness descended like a sinister shroud, casting a shadow over the lives of its citizens. The persistent power outage, touted as a mere glitch by the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA), is, in reality, a damning indictment of governmental negligence and deceit. (Photo above: Kanja Sesay, minister of electricity).

On the surface, EDSA’s press releases since April have painted a picture of minor inconvenience, routinely glossing over the true extent of the crisis. However, behind closed doors, a different narrative unfolds – one of mismanagement, incompetence, and blatant disregard for the welfare of the people.

At the heart of this debacle lies the shocking revelation of a drastic reduction in power supply from the Turkish electricity generating contractor – Karpowership, plummeting from a robust 65 megawatts to a paltry 5 megawatts.

While EDSA attempts to downplay the severity of the situation, insiders reveal a stark truth: the government’s failure, spearheaded by none other than the Minister of Finance, to settle outstanding invoices owed to Karpowership, amounting to millions of dollars.

The repercussions of this negligence are dire, reverberating throughout every corner of Freetown. Businesses grind to a halt, their productivity crippled by the absence of electricity.

Homes are plunged into darkness, rendering essential appliances useless and leaving families to grapple with the consequences – spoiled food, disrupted routines, and mounting frustration.

Yet, this is not an isolated incident but rather the latest chapter in a saga of deception orchestrated by EDSA and endorsed by the highest echelons of government.

Time and again, the agency has issued press releases aimed at deceiving the public, concealing the truth about the failing payments to Karpowership and the inherent risks it poses to the nation’s power supply.

In the wake of this crisis, it becomes evident that the interests of the people have been sacrificed at the altar of bureaucratic incompetence and political expediency.

The Minister of Finance, entrusted with the stewardship of the nation’s finances, has failed in his duty to prioritize the needs of the citizens over petty squabbles and partisan agendas.

As darkness lingers, so too is the call for accountability growing. Questions loom large across the corridors of power: Who will answer for this gross dereliction of duty? Who will be held responsible for the suffering inflicted upon the people of Freetown?

But amidst the despair, there is a glimmer of hope – a call to action for transparency, accountability, and reform.

The citizens of Freetown refuse to be silenced, demanding answers and accountability from those who have betrayed their trust. (Photo: Minister of electricity – Kanja Sesay).

In the face of adversity, the resilience of the people shines bright, illuminating a path towards a brighter future. It is time for the government to heed their calls, to rectify its failures, and to honour its obligations to the people it serves.

Until then, the darkness will remain – a stark reminder of the consequences of deception and neglect.

But with each flicker of candlelight, with each voice raised in protest, the flame of justice burns ever brighter, guiding the way towards a future where the needs of the people are finally prioritized over political expediency.