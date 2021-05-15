Sierra Leone has a new British High Commissioner – she is Lisa Chesney

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 May 2021:

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London early this week announced that the British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone – Mr Simon Mustard will be replaced in August 2021 by Ms Lisa Chesney MBE.

The British High Commissioner is the UK government’s representative in Sierra Leone, responsible for the direction and work of the High Commission office in Freetown, including political work, trade and investment, press and cultural relations, and visa and consular services.

According to the statement, Simon Mustard will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Ms. Lisa Jane Chesney has an impressive foreign and commonwealth office (FCO) career, which began in 2008 as Head of Financial Skills and Support in the Finance Directorate, before moving in 2010 to the FCO Corporate Services Centre (CSC) as Change Programme Director, later Interim CSC Director in the Finance Directorate. She also served in that period as Head of the Prevent Team in the Counter-Terrorism Department.

In 2012 she moved to Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan as Head of Politics and Strategic Communications, Provincial Reconstruction Team, at Helmand Province; and in 2013 Ms. Chesney took up a new role as Deputy Head of Mission in Mogadishu.

In 2015 she became the FCO’s Deputy Head of Security Policy Department; and in 2018 joined the Home Office as Head of Counter-Extremism Unit.

Last year – 2020, Lisa was appointed Gold Command, COVID-19 Recovery and Change, Public Safety Group and Head, Counter-Extremism Unit at the Home Office.

