Sierra Leone innovation challenge competition

August 26, 2018 Abdul Rashid Thomas Economy & Business 0

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 August 2018:

Innovators across Sierra Leone are being encouraged to send application to enter a competition, which will see millions of Leones in prize money being won by successful candidates.

The call for application is part of the Africa Science Week initiative, targeting innovators with sound practical ideas that can help solve the myriad of social and environmental problems facing Sierra Leone.  The closing date is Friday, 7th of September 2018.

See below for more details:

