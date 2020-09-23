Sierra Leone is committed to global peace and security – president Bio tells UN Assembly

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 September 2020:

Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio sent a statement to the United Nations which was delivered by the country’s former minister of foreign affairs and now Sierra Leone’s Representative to the UN – Mr Alie Kabba (Photo above), on the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations – which took place on Monday, 21st September 2020.

The statement reads:

“H.E. Mr. Volkan Bozkır, President of the Seventy-Fifth Session of the General Assembly, H.E. Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Mr. Abdou Abarry, President of the Security Council, Excellencies, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, I congratulate you, Mr. Presidents, on your assumption of the responsibility to steer the work of the Seventy-Fifth Session of the General Assembly and the Security Council and assure you of Sierra Leone’s full support during your respective tenures.

“I congratulate and commend Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his sterling leadership especially in this Diamond Jubilee Anniversary year.

“Excellencies, Sierra Leone is delighted to join other Member States in commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations. In spite of an unprecedented and disruptive global health crisis with attendant severe economic and social impacts, our challenge is to emerge stronger and better by broadening and deepening dialogue and cooperation across borders, sectors, and generations. (Photo: Alie Kabba – right).

“Our collective commitment to multilateralism will therefore determine how fast our world recovers and whether we achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Excellencies, the signatories of the Charter intended that the United Nations will be a centre for harmonizing actions to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations, and achieve international cooperation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural or humanitarian character.

“Complete adherence to and implementation of the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations is therefore critical now more than ever. But the seemingly unending cycles of conflict, the devastating impacts of climate change, and the spread of terrorism in recent history, continue to question the effectiveness of our organization and our ability to promote peace and decent life for all on a sustainable planet.

“We should collectively generate innovative ideas for fostering peace and better living standards for all. We should implement reform measures in the three major organs of the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of this noble institution.

“Excellencies, Sierra Leone is committed to advancing our collective ambition and energy to maintain global peace and security, mitigate climate change, and achieve the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

“We look forward to working with you and all Member States in upholding and fulfilling our collective objectives as set out in the United Nations Charter. I thank you.”

In another development, UN Secretary General has appointed a new UN Representative for Sierra Leone. He is Nigerian – Babatunde Ahonsi, who has been approved by President Maada Bio to serve as the new UN Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone.

According to the UN official statement, Mr. Ahonsi brings more than 20 years of experience in international development to the position, which he has acquired with the United Nations and externally.

Most recently, he served as the acting United Nations Resident Coordinator in China after occupying leadership positions with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), including Representative in China, Country Director for Mongolia and Representative in Ghana.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Mr. Ahonsi held senior programme management positions with the Ford Foundation in West Africa and worked as Country Representative for the Population Council, an international non-governmental organization in Nigeria. He also lectured at federal universities in Nigeria.

Mr. Ahonsi holds a bachelor’s degree with honours in Sociology from the University of Lagos in Nigeria and a doctorate in Population Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK.

