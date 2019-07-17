Sierra Leone makes strong case for implementation of SDGs at the UN

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 July 2019:

Sierra Leone has joined several other nations to present a 2nd Voluntary National Review Report on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), at the on-going High-Level Political Forum 2019 at the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of stakeholders in government, civil society, the private sector, youth and women’s groups and development partners in Sierra Leone, Minister of Planning and Economic Development – Dr. Francis KaiKai, emphasised the need for the global community to pay special attention to countries in fragile situations.

Minister Kaikai said that in order for countries to walk out of fragility, they have to continue the hard work in putting people at the centre of the planning and development of their countries.

Sierra Leone also organised a Side-Event on the theme: ”Walking out of Fragility: Education and Justice For All”, aimed at showcasing progress made in the implementation of the SDGs with a particular focus on SDG 4 (Education) and SDG 16 (Justice).

The event was co-sponsored by the Canadian Mission to the United Nations.

Other government ministers of Sierra Leone taking part in the discussions included (Photo) Foreign Affairs, Basic Education, Justice and Attorney General, and Planning and Economic Development. Members of Parliament, Civil Society, youth and the UNDP in New York also took part.

As the co-Chair of the International Dialogue on Peacebuilding and Statebuilding (IDPS), Dr. KaiKai also launched the 2019-2021 Peace Vision, which focuses on three mutually reinforcing themes: Enhancing National Cohesion; promoting Gender Equality & the Women, Peace and Security agenda; and supporting a peace-promoting private sector.

The vision articulates a series of commitments against which the IDPS members will hold themselves and each other accountable.

The 2019 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) is the global forum for reviewing successes, challenges and lessons learned on achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

