Sierra Leone new Foreign Minister meets diplomatic community in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 May 2021:

Three day ago – 7th May 2021, Sierra Leone’s newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation, Professor David John Francis held a meeting with the country’s international community, whom many refer to as the ‘custodians and moral guarantors’ of Sierra Leone’s democracy, after spending over $1.5 billion to help build sustainable peace and develop the country following ten years of bloody rebel war.

According to the minister, the aim of the meeting with the various Ambassadors and Diplomats was to discuss President Bio’s vision of transforming Sierra Leone’s foreign policy from economic diplomacy to developmental diplomacy, where the national interest will serve as a core value for every development initiative.

He said that his mission as the new Foreign Minister is to trade Sierra Leone out of poverty by systematically using diplomacy at every opportunity in order to achieve the vision of President Bio for Sierra Leone.

He said the focus is to use development for the promotion of peace and unity and to move the country to a middle-income status.

He encouraged every Diplomat to align his or her country’s programs and activities in the country in support of the vision of President Julius Maada Bio’s new shift from economic diplomacy to developmental diplomacy.

“Your Excellencies, I am asking for your collaborative effort in joining us to sell Sierra Leone positively and present it’s unique opportunities so that Sierra Leone can be attractive for trade and investment for proper beneficiation for all,” he told the international community.

He highlighted some of the challenges facing Sierra Leone, whilst assuring the international community of the Government’s willingness to work with them as critical friends.

