Sierra Leone opposition APC MPs taking oath in parliament today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 May 2018:

The Members of Parliament Elect of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party, have this morning entered the well of Parliament, after they were unceremoniously pushed out of parliament by the police, following ugly scenes of violent conduct by several of their MPs. The APC MPs say they were protesting after 15 of their MPs were injuncted by the High Court.

According to the head of the Ecowas Parliamentary Peace Mission – Mr Edwin Snowe, all 68 elected APC MPs will now be taking their oath today. (Photo: Below – APC MPs struggling with police as they disobey the orders of the Sergeant of Arms to keep the peace in Parliament two weeks ago).

Following the conclusion of peace talks brokered by representatives of the ECOWAS Parliament, both the ruling SLPP and the opposition APC are believed to have agreed to the withdrawal of their respective interim injunctions, though the petitions will remain in Court for adjudication. (Photo: Below – Today, all 68 APC MPs have arrived back in parliament this morning – in their best behaviours).

This is the statement issued by the ECOWAS peace envoys in Freetown yesterday:

