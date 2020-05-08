Sierra Leone police search Dr Blyden’s property for evidence

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 May 2020:

Police in Freetown entered Dr Blyden’s property yesterday, after breaking the door to gain entry to search for evidence they say could incriminate her for an alleged offence of ‘subverting the state’.

After a thorough search they took away several items including documents and a large portrait of former president Koroma. According to reports, the search took over two hours to complete.

Following requests by readers to watch a longer version of the recorded AYV TV report of the search, the Sierra Leone Telegraph has gained access to this video which you can watch below (courtesy of AYV TV):

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...