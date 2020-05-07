Sierra Leone police says it found evidence to charge Dr Blyden to court

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 May 2020:

The Sierra Leone police has been on national TV displaying what it says is evidence it needs to bring charges in court against Dr Sylvia Blyden, who has been locked up in prison since the 1st of May 2020, without charge, whilst CID detectives go on what is fast becoming a futile and desperate hunt in search of evidence to have her prosecuted for subversion.

Shockingly, this morning the police presented a large portrait of the former president of Sierra Leone – Ernest Bai Koroma which the police say they recovered from the home of Dr Sylvia Blyden, as an exhibit in their ongoing search for evidence to prove her guilty.

So far, this is the only evidence they have been able to present to the public, despite impounding her phones and computers.

But the response of many on social media to the presentation by the police of the former president’s portrait as evidence of guilt, has been nothing other than humiliation for the country’s police force that is now being lampooned.

They accuse the police of unprofessionalism, and at worse – a waste of tax payers’ money searching around for evidence that does not exist to prosecute Dr Blyden.

You can watch the video of the police presentation here:

Yesterday, Dr Blyden issued this statement from her prison cell:

‘’Tell everyone, especially my mother, that I am fine. The Freedom that Democratic Countries expect as normal everyday life was not achieved cheaply. Some people fought hard and suffered for it.

“Let my family and friends know that I have done absolutely nothing wrong. I have only stood for my Democratic and Human Rights. Though the conditions under which I am detained are horrible, I am willing to be detained for as long as it pleases His Excellency to have me detained. I am okay’’.

Meanwhile, an old video has emerged showing president Bio as an SLPP opposition leader, calling on his supporters not to be calm and peaceful in the face of provocation by APC supporters.

Many are now saying that this is evidence of ‘president Bio inciting violence or encouraging violence and chaos in the country’ as an opposition leader, and for which – neither he nor any of his supporters were arrested and put in prison by the former government.

“Why can’t president Bio uphold similar standards of civil liberty and human rights, set by former president Koroma for the sake of peace in Sierra Leone, instead of going around arresting anyone that criticises his government”, many are now asking.

This is what president Bio said as an opposition leader:

Sierra Leone police are still struggling to find credible evidence with which to charge and prosecute Dr Sylvia Blyden or arrest other members of the opposition for subversion, including the former president Ernest Bai Koroma, after rumours that he is next on the list, amid calls for his arrest by ruling SLPP supporters.

Concerns for the health and wellbeing of Dr Blyden in prison are growing. Last week, senior officials in the British government contacted the Sierra Leone Telegraph about reports of political arrests and abuse of human rights by the Sierra Leone government.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...