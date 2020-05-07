President Bio must work quickly on unifying the people of Sierra Leone – A rebuttal

Israel Ojekeh Parper (Snr): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 May 2020:

Was the 2000 or 3000 bags of rice in Pademba Road Prison stores a factor in the staged Prison break out?

What were SLPP people like Fatmata Sawaneh doing at the Prison at 3am in the morning even before the disturbances occurred?

Why was Batilo and the others named in her original audio together with Lahai Lawrence Leema doing at the prison? Her poor attempt to deceive the public by recreating the audio simply compounded her guilt.

Were they there to loot the rice and setting the store on fire as a coverup of the intended theft?

The shooting and killing of prisoners running away is genocidal. Even in war, you do not shoot prisoners who are running away or surrendered.

Kandeh Yumkella is partly to be blamed for what Sierra Leon is going through today. He deceived the people after hijacking the NGC when he could not see a way through to the leadership of the SLPP he wanted.

The APC has given President Bio several chances for peace and cohesion. The APC hierarchy had gone to State House to meet with President Bio.

Let the SLPP stop the arbitrary arrests, stop the killings, stop the intimidation. Let the SLPP leadership focus on the job of governing without retaliation and revenge.

The President must show leadership: get rid of Leema from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, get rid of Dennis Sandy as the Minister of Lands. These are two key people that are causing hatred in and bitterness for the President and the SLPP.

Leema is a Deputy for God’s sake, not the substantive minister. If Minister Soluku cannot do the job as minister, then let him resign and save tax payers’ money.

Leema is doing the job of the Inspector General of police and Ben Kaifala doing the job of the CID/ Police prosecutors. Crimes of real theft are not in the Anti-corruption domain, they are in the CID/Police domain.

Everyone is doing what they think they have right to do. Not to mention the Chief Justice’s own failures and excesses. But that is another kettle of fish for another day. So far he has proved to be the worst Chief Justice in the history of Sierra Leone.

Using Sir Albert Margai’s style of politics, works for president Bio but does not hide what he is doing. We saw it all in 1964/1966.

Chief Justice Edwards must change his course, step up or resign. He is another failure in the Bio governance structure.

Kandeh Yumkella has nothing to say now for anyone to listen. Let he quietly go back to SLPP and wait to see if he can manage to recapture his lost position.

Truly, NGC are a joke. They should simply begin to plan an exit strategy, because like previous temporary Parties, they will soon melt into thin air.

