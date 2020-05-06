President Bio must work quickly on unifying the people of Sierra Leone – says Yumkella

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 06 May 2020:
Dr Kandeh Yumkella – the parliamentary leader of the National Grand Coalition party and a member of parliament of the Kambia district, was on television in Freetown yesterday speaking about the rapidly deteriorating disorder in the country, amid rising political tension, and police arrest and detention without charge of opposition politicians perceived as dissidents by the ruling SLPP party.
Yumkella’s appearance comes as many in Sierra Leone are expressing disappointment at president Bio’s deafening silence and indifference, following the Pademba Road prison disturbance which saw the shooting of dozens of unarmed prisoners by presidential guards, leaving eleven dead and several seriously injured.
The rioting in Lunsar in the north of the country and the increasing rate of transmission of the coronavirus, especially in the capital Freetown, have raised eyebrows, with many now calling for president Bio to come out and show strong leadership by addressing the people of Sierra Leone.
Speaking on AYV TV, Dr. Yumkella is calling on president Bio to reach out to the opposition political parties to find new partnership framework that will bring all parties together to work towards national cohesion, promote peaceful co-existence, unify the nation, as well as focus on combatting the coronavirus.
Various reports yesterday, suggested that president Bio was going to address the people of Sierra Leone after ending his fourteen days quarantine and to review the success of the three days lockdown which ended last Sunday. President Bio was also expected to come out and clearly map out where the country is heading, as political tension mounts. But there was no broadcast from the president.
The president’s continuing silence and indifference, in the face of a rapidly deteriorating security and breakdown in law and order is a serious cause for concern.
This is what Dr Yumkella said:
Dr Kandeh Yumkella calling on President Bio to build “partnership framework” to unite the country is a tall order as the latter lacks the credentials to do so.
The President failed to build on Bintumani 3 – Conference on National Cohesion, which should have laid the foundation for what Dr Yumkella is calling for now.
The fact that you left SLPP because of president Bio, you are still not happy but hiding behind something. Let us be honest to ourselves and the nation.
Indeed. What were they looking for at Pademba Road Prisons in those “wee wee” hours. A dangerous and scary situation, if not checked now through dialogue, will result in an uncontrollable situation. The question for an independent commission of inquiry has been proposed since day one of the killings at Pademba Road Prisons on this glorious platform. I will be a bit moderate with my choice of words for the time being, to answer the call to dial down the rhetoric.
My worries now is this – what will the government do if violence erupts everywhere in the country? The police and the military will be overwhelmed if a countrywide violence erupts. I don’t think the police or the military will attempt killing demonstrations/people everywhere. President Bio and his Bio lead SLPP must listen to what Dr. Kandeh Yumkella has proposed and talk to the opposition. Things are going in the bad, rather than in the new direction. How can the Bio lead SLPP fight Coronavirus with such political tension and violence? God bless Dr. Kandeh Yumkella. May the souls of our prisoners and prison officers who died on that dark day rest in peace.
It goes without saying that what is happening in our country is providing enough mileage to the opposition and other detractors of the current government to criticize the government unfairly. As we battle the Coronavirus around the world, a lot of countries are experiencing disturbances and a show of public outrage because of the restrictions, and our country is no different. We have heard about attempted prison breaks and rioting all over the world. But if you are to listen to some of our countrymen you might think it’s only happening in our country.
With respect to the rioting, I will say that when folks are deprived and uncertain of the near future they are bound to react and that is what we are witnessing at Tombo village, a fishing community that is facing restrictions and a ban on their fishing activities. However, certain actors in the opposition APC party have taken advantage of the current situation to unduly criticize the government, and to incite their followers to show defiance against public safety measures in an effort to paint the government as incapable of ruling.