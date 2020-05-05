Sierra Leone records another daily high number of COVID-19 cases

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 05 May 2020:

Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Sierra Leone today – compared to the 12 new cases reported yesterday, along with two more deaths in the last twenty-four hours. This brings the total number of recorded cases to 199, and the total number of deaths to 11.

The total number of people in isolation centres for observation is now 145 – an increase of 13 since yesterday; whilst 43 people have so far made a recovery from the virus.

One thousand four hunderd and one people are currently in quarantine – an increase of 16 since yesterday; with 1,732 so far discharged from quarantine, including the president himself and his family.

