Sierra Leone popular musician Steady Bongo says – Salone we want no more war

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 May 2020:

As Sierra Leoneans across the political, regional and tribal divide look for answers to the myriad of economic, social and political problems bedevilling the development, peace and stability of the nation after 59 years of independence, today there is fear of repression, lawlessness and impunity, unbridled corruption, and growing poverty.

The killing of eleven unarmed rioting prisoners at Pademba Road, the arrest of political opponents, the cavalier attitude towards the coronavirus by the political class and those in power, have once again exposed the fragility of Sierra Leone’s hard won peace and stability.

But if there is to be hope, it could be found in the lyrics of many of the country’s musicians – including Emerson Bockarie, Innocent and Steady Bongo.

For the past decade or more, musicians such as Steady Bongo (Photo) have provided solace to millions of poor – young as well as old people – lost in the mist of hopelesness, joblessness, abject poverty and political impunity.

Take a listen to the latest song by Steady Bongo – echoing the phylosophy and development slogan of Dr Kandeh Yumkella – “HOPE, OPPORTUNITY & TRANSFORMATION (HOT):

Let us continue to pray for Mama Salone.

