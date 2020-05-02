Sierra Leone records highest daily number of new COVID cases

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 May 2020:

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Sierra Leone today – the highest number to be confirmed in one day, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 155.

Eight people have so far died of the virus and 27 have recovered. But there are reports of the prisoner whose presence at the Pademba Road Prison sparked Wednesday’s rioting after testing positive, has escaped from the Connaught Isolation Unit where he was admitted.

Yesterday, 12 new cases were confirmed in the country, with 10 of those recorded in Freetown alone, bringing the total number of new cases in the last forty-eight hours in Sierra Leone to 31.

One hundred and twenty-four of the total of 155 cases recorded so far in the country are in Freetown. The total number of people in quarantine now stands at 1182.

Sierra Leone has for the first time recorded more cases than Liberia where as of yesterday, there were 152 cases, 18 deaths and 45 recoveries. Guinea had 1537 confirmed cases, 7 deaths so far, and 342 recoveries.

