Sierra Leone prioritizes sustainable agriculture to combat food insecurity

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 September 2024:

In an era where food systems face increasing threats from climate change, geopolitical tensions, and global disruptions, the need for more resilient and sustainable agricultural practices has never been more urgent.

Sierra Leone, like many nations across Africa, is grappling with these issues as it strives to build a food system that ensures food security, economic stability, and environmental sustainability.

As the world witnessed at the COP28 conference in Dubai in November 2023, the conversation around transforming global food systems took center stage. The political declaration on sustainable agriculture and resilient food systems underscored the need for nations to prioritize food security in an era of climate change.

Among the various initiatives that gained momentum at the conference, the Alliance of Champions for Food Systems Transformation (ACF) stood out as a coalition of countries aiming to drive systemic change in agriculture, nutrition, and sustainability.

Sierra Leone, co-chair of the ACF, has emerged as a key player in this global effort, largely due to its proactive steps in addressing domestic food security challenges. The “Feed Salone Initiative,” launched by President Julius Maada Bio in 2023, aims to transform the nation’s agriculture sector.

The initiative is designed to increase agricultural productivity, reduce the country’s dependency on food imports, and tackle hunger through sustainable farming practices.

The program is further bolstered by a new Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy, and Food Security, showcasing the government’s focus on addressing these interconnected challenges.

Sierra Leone’s food security is intricately tied to global supply chains, as 80 percent of its food was imported as of 2020. However, the volatile global market, worsened by conflicts such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza war, has led to disruptions that threaten the country’s access to essential imports.

Persistent inflation and rising debt levels across Africa add to the urgency for Sierra Leone to enhance its domestic food production capabilities.

Despite these efforts, the nation faces daunting challenges. Climate change is intensifying, bringing erratic weather patterns, heavy rainfall, and land degradation, all of which threaten agricultural productivity. Declining soil fertility, driven by deforestation and unsustainable land use, further complicates the situation, making the task of ensuring food security even more difficult.

Still, Sierra Leone remains focused on transforming its food systems to provide healthy, sustainable diets for its population. Currently, an estimated 42 percent of the population is food insecure, while inflation hovers around 27 percent, making access to affordable food a significant challenge for many.

The country has made some progress over the past two decades, with improved breastfeeding rates, reductions in child stunting, and decreased wasting. However, malnutrition remains a serious issue, with 28 percent of women suffering from anemia and an under-five mortality rate of 10.5 percent as of 2021.

The road ahead for Sierra Leone, and indeed much of Africa, is fraught with challenges. Without a robust and resilient food system, the country risks falling further into the grips of hunger and malnutrition. However, initiatives like Feed Salone, coupled with the government’s commitment to climate resilience and food security, offer a pathway to a more secure and sustainable future.

The challenge now lies in ensuring that these efforts are effectively implemented to safeguard Sierra Leone’s food systems and protect its most vulnerable citizens from the harsh realities of a changing world.