Sierra Leone public sector reform unit engages parliamentarians on salary harmonization

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 November 2020:

Senior officials of the Sierra Lone government’s Public Sector Reform Unit (PSRU) today held discussions with members of parliament, about the formation of the long-awaited Wages and Compensation Commission promised by president Bio in 2018.

The meeting which was held at the Committee Room One of the Parliament Building in Freetown, was attended by several members of parliament, including the Speaker of Parliament – Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu, the Deputy Speaker, the Leader of Government Business, Leader of the Opposition, Leader of C4C and the Clerk of Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament told PSRU officials that it is very disheartening for anyone to be receiving less salary than someone with similar qualifications working in a different sector. He called for all workers in the country to be remunerated relative to their qualification and experience.

He also said that he is a member of the Parliamentary Salaries and Pensions Committee, and expressed hope that a successful outcome of the consultative process will end the salaries and wages disparities in the country.

Speaking about the proposed Wages and Compensation Commission (WCC), the Director of PSRU, Georgiana Kamara said the huge disparities in salaries of both public and civil servants, has prompted the Government of Sierra Leone to propose the setting up of the Commission, and to obtain the legal backing aimed at the harmonization of wages and salaries in the country.

PSRU Consultant – Mr. George Smith-Graham, spoke about the importance of the WCC and the several consultative meetings that have taken place on the need to harmonise wages and salaries in Sierra Leone.

He also spoke about the scope, guiding principles, methodology, overview of key issues and concepts, laws and policies on salary administration in Sierra Leone, constitutional provisions, administrative instructions and institutional arrangements for salaries and pensions.

The Clerk of Parliament described the work of the PSRU as “positive work done”, and asked for the WCC framework documents to be presented to MPs for discussion, so it can be put into policy and legislative action.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...