Sierra Leone records 7 new cases of COVID-19 today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 April 2020:

There are now 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone, after 7 people were tested positive in the last twenty-four hours. It is not clear whether these new cases were found among those currently held in quarantine or newly identified in the community.

As the breakdown of the total confirmed cases shows, Western Area (Freetown) remains the country’s coronavirus hot-spot with 40 cases (Urban 34 and Rural 6).

Although Tonkolili district has only one confirmed case, there are reports of at least 28 people held in quarantine in Yele (Tonkolili), with calls for the government to provide food and other basic needs for those quarantined.

The gender balance of those carrying the virus also continues to show more women confirmed positive – with 29 cases, compared to 21 men confirmed positive.

According to the ministry of health, a total of 567 people are in quarantine, and 1,244 samples so far tested by the four accredited laboratories in the country.

The president and his entire household are now expected to be in self-isolation, after a member of the president’s security was tested positve for rhe virus.

