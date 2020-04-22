Winch clinic widens access to healthcare in developing communities

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 April 2020:

Leading off-grid utilities provider, Winch Energy, has unveiled the Winch Clinic, a mobile health facility fully powered by renewable energy.

The new clinic has been designed to overcome the barriers of time, affordability and reliability, which can prevent vulnerable populations across the developing world from accessing healthcare.

Quick to install in a matter of weeks, the modular building provides healthcare to urban, rural and remote communities. The 20-40 foot containers can be configured to include four or eight full-service rooms and easily expanded as demand increases, with between 24 and 48 beds.

Depending on requirements, the rooms can be arranged to serve as a dispensary, consulting room, surgery room, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), examination room or an office for doctors and other healthcare professionals. The Clinic is scalable to requirements.

Unreliable electricity access leads to the spoiling of medicine and vaccines as well as the inability to use equipment and interruptions to medical procedures. The Winch Clinic uses, as its base, the Winch Remote Power Unit (“RPU”), which has been successfully deployed in five African countries and operating for over four years.

The units have an average design life of 35 years and are successfully and reliably operating in the most remote and harsh environments in Africa.

Equipped with photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and an integrated battery generator, the Winch Clinic is able to run 24/7, supporting air conditioning, ventilation and air filtering, lighting, and water pumping and purification facilities, which are essential for hygiene, as well as ventilators and other specialist devices.

A number of power supply options are available, ensuring the Clinic can also power medical equipment and other appliances, VSAT Internet connections, a drone charging platform for the delivery of supplies, and, if necessary, lodgings for medical and administrative staff required to provide care to patients.

The Winch Clinic can be a permanent fixture but also serve temporary communities or support existing healthcare facilities in times of increased demand as it can swiftly be deployed and redeployed as needed.

For Government Buyers, long term and affordable export credit facilities are available for all Winch Energy products. Long term financing with repayment periods of up to 18 years are achievable, with fixed rate funding that is lower than can be obtained from the commercial bank market.

Nicholas Wrigley, CEO of Winch Energy Limited, commented:“Healthcare is fundamental for the communities to develop and thrive, yet too often people are unable to access the services they need due to lack of infrastructure.

“We have designed the Winch Clinic to be self-contained, cost-effective and powered by clean, renewable energy so it can be swiftly installed exactly where people have the greatest need – particularly important for developing communities in Africa, Asia, Latin and South America.

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic has only further highlighted the importance of providing healthcare facilities that can reliably run day and night to treat patients and prevent the spread of disease. We are pleased that we have been able to bring forward the launch of the Winch Clinic and introduce it at a time when governments and health organisations are calling for clinics that can quickly be deployed and adapted for testing and treatment in response to the virus.”

About Winch Energy

Winch Energy is a global, off-grid renewable energy developer, operator and technology developer and integrator. Through its Remote Power Unit, the “RPU”, it provides a “turnkey” solution for the 860 million people around the world without access to Electricity, Internet or Water.

Winch Energy currently operates in five countries across Africa, with two key projects currently under construction in Sierra Leone and Uganda which will provide over 6,600 connections, benefiting over 150,000 people. Winch Energy’s 2020 pipeline currently exceeds 200,000 new connections, expecting to benefit over 1.5 million people.

Formed in 2008 by Nicholas Wrigley, who remains a significant shareholder, Winch Energy is owned by Winch Partners, Total Eren S.A., Al Gihaz Holding and Itochu Europe PLC.

www.winchenergy.com

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...