Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority set to decongest Freetown

Lansana Fofanah: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 December 2021:

One of the recommendations made by the Transport and Internal Affairs Committee in Parliament after the Wellington Fire disaster was for major streets in Freetown to be cleared off unused vehicles.

In the process, fifty-four streets in Freetown have been identified as areas to be decongested.

Some streets have been converted as garages and parking places for abandoned vehicles; a move that has seriously affected the free flow of traffic within the city.

Acting Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority, James Baggie Bio has had series of engagements with stakeholders in the transport sector, the Sierra Leone Police, trader’s union, and other key stakeholders to plan and coordinate the implementation of ‘Operation Decongest Freetown’.

Jingles and public engagements have been produced to sensitize the public about the operation.

It could also be recalled that the Authority recently launched the new Biometric licence which requires an applicant to go through the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA).

To fast track the process, the acting SLRSA ED has agreed with the leadership of NCRA which has seen the deployment of two NCRA staff at SLRSA where applicants do their registration and verification before processing their licence.

These are the streets and roads that have been earmarked for decongestion:

