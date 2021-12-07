Three new cases of Covid found in Sierra Leone after months of zero cases

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 December 2021:

After almost six months of zero new cases of Covid infection in Sierra Leone, yesterday NaCOVERC announced that it had discovered three new positive cases.

This news comes as the country braces itself for the new COVID-19 variant – Omicron, which is now making its presence felt across the world in what could become a fourth wave for several countries.

Ministry of health officials say that the three cases which were discovered yesterday, came from a test involving a sample of 477 people, with two of the confirmed cases found in the Western Area Rural and the other in the Western Area Urban.

A total of one hundred and twenty-one people have so far died from the virus in Sierra Leone.

But officials are yet to confirm whether the three cases are of the new Omicron variant; and also whether any or all three have recently arrived in the country.

This latest discovery brings the total cumulative number of confirmed Covid cases to 6,405, with Freetown – the capital, recording over two-thirds of those cases.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...