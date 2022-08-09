Sierra Leone signs military cooperation agreement with Turkey

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 August 2022:

Last Friday, the government of Sierra Leone signed a deal with the Turkish government to strengthen Sierra Leone’s military capability. The agreement was signed by Sierra Leone’s Minister of Defense, Brig. Gen (Rtd) Hassan Kellie Conteh and the Turkish Minister of National Defense, Hulusi Akar. (Photo above: President Bio and the Turkish President Erdogan in December 2021).

According to a press statement from the Sierra Leone Embassy in Turkey, “The purpose of the Agreement is to provide a framework for developing and furthering cooperation and relations between the two countries’ military and defense related matters, with particular reference to the fields specified in the Agreement and in other fields that may be agreed upon by the two countries national legislation, regulations and international obligations. The Agreement also cover the training of Sierra Leone personnel, provision of material, equipment, information and experience.”

Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Hassan Kellie Conteh told his Turkish counterpart that Sierra Leone is willing to learn from the expertise of Turkey, in order to train the next generation of Officers of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces.

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkey, Mohamed Hassan Kaisamba said the signing of the agreement was as a result of the strong and reliable relation he has established with Turkey, saying that Sierra Leone appreciates the many gains both sides have made for the benefit of their people.

“My country takes this relationship very seriously and would work with the Ministry of National Defense through my Defense Attaché, Colonel MM Hashim, who has worked very hard in the realization of this signing. Thank you very much.” Ambassador Kaisamba noted.

