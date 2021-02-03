Sierra Leone’s ACC warns public officials leaving office to declare their assets

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 03 February 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today published a notice, reminding Public Officials, especially those who have left office either by way of resignation, end of contract, dismissal, retirement or otherwise, that they are to submit to the Commission an Exit Declaration Form as provided in Section 119(3) of the Anti-Corruption Act (No. 12) of 2008 (as Amended by Act No. 9 of 2019).

The Act states that; “In the case of every person who ceases to be a public officer, not later than three months from the date on which he ceases to be a public officer, except where extended by the Commissioner in writing, he shall file in respect of his assets, income and liabilities covering the period from the date of his last declaration to the date on which he is required by this sub-section to furnish a declaration”.

The ACC says that, “In this regard, the Commission is requesting all public officers who have left public office in the recent past and who fall within the stipulated category to submit their Exit Declaration Forms to the Commission, failing which, you shall be prosecuted pursuant to Section 122(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act (No. 12) of 2008 (as amended in 2019).

“The Commission also encourages new employees and appointees to public offices to fill and submit their Asset Declaration Forms to the Commission’s sub-office at Lotto Building, Tower Hill, Freetown and its Regional offices in Bo, Kenema, Makeni, Kono and Port Loko.”

Head of ACC Francis Ben Kaifala said: “All public officials who leave office now have just 3 months to file exit declarations following the recent amendment to the ACC Act. This notice calls on those removed or resigned from office to do so now or face the full consequence of non-compliance which includes prosecution.”

Officials can also log on to the following link to register their assets online:

www.anticorruption.gov.sl.

