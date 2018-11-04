Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission swoops supermarket for unpaid taxes

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 November 2018:

A senior official at the Sierra Leone Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has confirmed to the Sierra Leone Telegraph, that one of the largest supermarkets in the capital Freetown has been ordered by the ACC to be shut down, and a warrant for the arrest of its owner issued, after failing to pay taxes since the store was established.

The financial and administrative records of the St. Mary’s Supermarket were taken away by ACC staff for investigation and the premises declared a crime scene, as the store was closed to staff and customers last Friday, 2nd October 2018.

The ACC official confirmed to the Sierra Leone Telegraph that the arrest of Assad Shallop believed to be the owner of the St. Mary’s supermarket has been ordered. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The ACC also confirmed that its investigators raided the Fawaz Building Materials Store in Freetown, where financial records were taken away for investigations into unpaid taxes amounting to hundreds of millions of Leones.

Speaking to the Sierra Leone Telegraph, a senior ACC official says that they are determined to bring all tax defaulters to justice, and ensure that all taxes owed to the state are collected by the National Revenue Authority (NRA).

