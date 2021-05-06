Sierra Leone’s Barristers express strong misgivings about proposed Cybercrime Bill

May 6, 2021

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 May 2021:

After intense discussions with the minister of information regarding the proposed Cybercrime legislation, the executive members of the Sierra Leone Bar Association last week published a statement saying that:

“On the 20th day of April, 2021, the President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association and a cross section of the members of the Committee which was formed to review the Cybercrime Bill, presented the Bar Association’s position paper on the said Bill to the Minister of Information and Communication.

“A copy of the position paper is hereby attached for your records. The membership is assured of the commitment of the executive to follow up on the legislative process of this Bill.”

You can read the SLBA position paper here:

SLBA POSITION PAPER ON CYBERCRIME BILL

