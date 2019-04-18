Sierra Leone’s chairman of NRA elected vice chair of China’s BRITACOM

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 April 2019:

The chairman of Sierra Leone’s National Revenue Authority (NRA) – Ms. Tuma Adama Jabbi has today been unanimously elected as vice chairman of the highest council of China’s Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Mechanism (BRITACOM), at a conference in Wuzhen, China.

The young and highly bright Tuma Jabbi who specialises in tax laws, defeated several competent tax administrators from countries around the world attending the conference, such as Afghanistan, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, and Senegal.

BRITACOM is said to be the most broadly represented tax cooperation mechanism in the world with the aim of facilitating tax administration cooperation in tax service, resolve tax disputes, enhance tax capacity building, promote sharing of experiences and best practice in tax administration.

It is also aiming to build a growth friendly tax environment among BRITACOM countries, of which Sierra Leone is a founding member.

In addition to working as the chairman of Sierra Leone’s NRA, Tuma Adama Jabbi will assist in the running of the BRITACOM secretariat based in Beijing, China; support policy formulation and supervise the training arm of BRITACOM, which is dedicated to conducting tax related training, research and technical assistance programs for member countries.

Tuma Adama Jabbi specialises in tax Laws and hold a Master of Law Degree (LLM) in corporate and business law from the University of Central England in Birmingham, as well as a certificate and diploma; a Bachelor of Law Degree from the Montfort University in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

