Sierra  Leone’s Civil Registration Authority to sanitise government’s pension payroll

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 April 2021:

Sierra Leone’s National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA)) has announced that it will be conducting a biometric verification of all those who are on the government’s pension scheme, whose details have been provided by NASSIT and the Accountant General’s Department.

The NCRA made this known in a public notice published last week, informing that the task will be conducted starting 9th of April 2021 to 22nd of April 2021, following a request from both the Ministry of Finance and National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT.

According to the NCRA, the purpose of the exercise is to sanitise the Government Pension Payroll to make it transparent and accountable.

The Verification exercise will be conducted simultaneously at all NASSIT pension paying points and NCRA offices across the country, targeting former Presidents and Vice Presidents, Retired Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Retired Members of Parliament, Retired Judges, Retired NEC Chairpersons and Commissioners, Retired Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of NaCSA, Retired Military and Police Officers on Government Pension Payroll, Retired Custom Officers on Government Pension Payroll. Beneficiaries of Military Officers Killed in Action (KIAs) and Wounded in Action (WIAs).

The NCRA is calling on all active Government Pensioners to go to their usual NASSIT Pension Pay Points and NCRA offices in their respective Districts for Verification.

They also say that sick/bed-ridden Pensioners who might have changed their location or address, are advised to send their Wards/Aids either to the nearest NASSIT Pay Point and the NCRA Offices in their locations during the exercise to update their contact address.

NCRA Verification Roaming Teams will visit all sick/bed-ridden Pensioners at their respective contact address submitted by NASSIT.

Beneficiaries and survivors of Military Officers Killed in Action (KIA) are required to take their Discharged Books and all other relevant documents to the verification centre.

Sierra Leone government pensioners that are living abroad are to provide a notarized Life Certificate bearing their name, pension number and any authentic internationally recognized legal identity details and a recent passport size photo. These documents should be scanned and sent via email to info@ncra.gov.sl or send hard copy to the Director General, NCRA, 2 Walpole Street, Freetown.

Government Pensioners currently residing in Sierra Leone are requested to present Government Pension ID Card and any of the following documents for the Verification: Voter ID Card, Government Pension Payment Receipt, Bank ID Card, Cancelled Cheque leaf (for those with Current Bank Accounts), NCRA Registration Certificate, Retirement Letter from Pensioner’s last institution of work or Discharged Book for Military Officers.

The NCRA is calling on all Government Pensioners to cooperate with the NCRA in order to have a successful Verification exercise; and Pensioners who fail to present themselves for the Verification may not be considered for inclusion in the cleansed Government Pension Payroll.

