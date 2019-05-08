Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Bio prays for Sierra Leone in this Holy month of Ramadan

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 May 2019:

As Muslims all over Sierra Leone and throughout the world today progressed through their third day of Ramadan – fasting, the First Lady of Sierra Leone and wife of president Julius Maada Bio – Mrs Fatima Bio, has offered best wishes and prayers for the people of Sierra Leone.

She prayed for peace and harmony in Sierra Leone, and for God’s guidance and direction so that the New Direction will succeed; and that the president can continue to govern the country in a peaceful and democratic way.

Fatima calls on the power of God to remove all those who do not wish well for Sierra Leone. She asked God to continue to bless and protect Sierra Leone. Ramadan Mubarak.

This is what she says:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

