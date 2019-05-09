Sierra Leone – what the newspapers say today

May 9, 2019 Abdul Rashid Thomas Politics 0

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 May 2019:

There are dozens of newspapers printed almost daily in Sierra Leone And with the current heated political climate in the country, created by a war of words between the ruling SLPP and the main opposition APC over constitutionality, parliamentary procedures, justice and the rule of law, corruption, and the economy, the newspapers’ headlines are diverse and paint a mosaic of interesting topics.

These are just some of today’s frontpage headlines:

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.