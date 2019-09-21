Sierra Leone’s former clerk of parliament – Ibrahim Sesay passed on

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 September 2019:

The Speaker of Sierra Leone’s Parliament – Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu, yesterday Friday, 20th September 2019, announced in Parliament the sudden death of the former Clerk of Parliament – Ibrahim Sesay, who passed away on Thursday, 19th September 2019, in Freetown.

Members of Parliament observed a minute of silence to pay their respects to the immediate former Clerk of Parliament, who had previously served as a Member of Parliament representing the Kambia District.

He had also served as Chairman of the Finance Committee in Parliament.

The Members and Staff of Parliament expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Ibrahim Sesay, who many described as a dedicated Clerk who had contributed in diverse ways to the development of Sierra Leone.

He will be sorely missed in the corridors of the Parliament of Sierra Leone, and by his family and friends at home and abroad.

