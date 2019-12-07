Sierra Leone’s former President Koroma hosts Horasis chairman in Makeni

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 December 2019:

Sierra Leone’s former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, held a meeting this week in Makeni, Sierra Leone, with Dr. Frank-Jurgen Richter – the Chairman of Horasis. Frank-Jurgen Richter, who is also the former director of the World Economic Forum, visited Koroma in preparation for the 2020 Horasis Global Meeting.

It could be recalled that during the April 2019 Horasis meeting in Cascais, Portugal, President Koroma spoke about the need for an African Peace Engineering Corps to be established .

The former president also held several high level side meetings on peace, good governance and economic development in Africa.

“I found President Koroma’s presence during the 2019 meeting and his contribution extremely valuable to the overall objectives of Horasis. Therefore I am here to personally invite him to next year’s meeting and to request for his recommendation of other African political and private sector leaders”, said the Frank-Jurgen Richter in Makeni yesterday.

The Chairman of the Horasis went on to say that he agreed with the objectives of the proposed African Peace Engineering Corps and that his organization will fully support president Koroma’s vision. In this regard, Dr. Richter informed of plans to organize, during next year’s meeting, a special Round – Table on the former president’s initiative.

Given the fact that under his leadership Sierra Leone was reckoned as one of the most peaceful countries in Africa, the Former President, who has just returned from an Africa Union Elections Observation Mission to Namibia, views peace as integral to the development of all nations. He therefore believes that, as a statesman, the sharing of his rich experience is crucial for peace building and peace consolidation in Africa and around the world.

“I am very pleased to have received the chairman of Horasis in Sierra Leone; we had very fruitful discussions on our partnership going forward. Indeed I believe Horasis offers a very unique and strategic platform which African leaders, both in the public and private sectors, should utilize in advancing their socio-economic development goals”, said former president Koroma.

The annual Horasis Global Meeting is a global platform for heads of state, entrepreneurs, economists, peace experts and religious leaders, looking for solutions in making the world a better place.

Dr. Frank-Jurgen Richter who is on a tour of African states departed Freetown yesterday for Mauritania.

