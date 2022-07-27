Sierra Leone’s Inspector General of police – Ambrose Sovula is finally sacked

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 July 2022:

President Julius Maada Bio has today sacked the country’s head of police – Inspector General Ambrose Sovula, as speculation and suspicion grow over a mysterious shipping container that arrived in Freetown last week, alleged to contain tons of cocaine imported into the country from Brazil by a senior member of the government, whose identity is yet to be disclosed.

On Monday, police took over control of the container from custom officials at the Water Quay Sea Port in Freetown, after local journalists blew the whistle of suspicion over its content.

Yesterday morning, a bizarre press conference was staged by the police to publicly open the container, but local media are accusing the police of switching the container suspected of carrying tons of cocaine for a similar one carrying frozen chicken.

There is growing suspicion that the container was brought into the country by a senior government minister, under the radar of Inspector General of Police – Sovula (Photo) who has now been sacked for his many gaffes including this alleged cocaine container from Brazil.

Since taking up office in 2020, Inspector General Sovula has become well-known for his inability to manage a professional police force, as he bungled from one gaffe to the next, including the extra-judicial killing of unarmed protesters in Makeni and other northern districts.

Sovula was also implicated in the shooting of unarmed prisoners at the Pademba Road Prisons in Freetown, which lead to the death in cold blood of dozens of prisoners.

Few weeks ago, whistle was blown on Inspector General Sovula’s fake PhD that falsely granted him the title of Dr.

The European Union in a report published last year, criticised Sierra Leone police force for its political meddling and interference in support of the ruling SLPP. The report also accused the police of lacking independence and impartiality.

Today, Sovula has been replaced by Assistant Inspector General Fayia Sellu (Photo) who is currently serving as Director of Crime Services. He had previously served as Regional Director of Police in the Southern Region.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...