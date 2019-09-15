Sierra Leone’s Judiciary is back after a short break – Public Notice

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 September 2019:

The Judiciary of Sierra Leone wishes to inform all litigants, witnesses, jurors and the general public about the events marking the opening of the 2019/2020 Judicial Year, as follows:

On Monday 16th September 2019 – Civil Call Over of cases, marking the opening of Civil Court after the end of the long vacation from the 15th July – 15th September, 2019.

On Tuesday 17th September 2019 the Criminal Call Over of cases marking the opening of the September – November 2019 Criminal Sessions of the High Court.

On Friday 20th September, 2019 Judicial Thanksgiving Service with Muslim Prayers at the Hamdallah Mosque, Naimbana Street, Freetown at 1:30pm.

On Sunday 22nd of September, 2019 Christian Thanksgiving Service at the St. George’s Cathedral, George Street, Freetown at 9:30am.

In connection with the opening of the Criminal Sessions on the 17th of September, 2019 after the Sierra Leone Police mounts the usual guard of honour for the inspection of the Hon. Chief Justice, the call over will commence.

In addition to the above, Tuesday the 17th September to Friday 20th September, 2019 will be specially observed as Judicial Week during which inter Alia special attention will be paid in addressing overcrowding and the human rights of trial detainees held at the Pademba Road Correctional facility and all other correctional facilities in the Country without trial.

In this connection, fifteen (15) judges have been appointed nationwide to specifically and expeditiously look into and address the plights of inmates who have been incarcerated without trial from the period 2009 -2017.

These judges will specifically look into trail inmates without indictments and those on numerous adjournments for lack of jurors and take appropriate and decisive action.

The so called “PRISON COURTS” during the Judicial Week will take place in Freetown, Bo, Moyamba, Kenema, Kono, Makeni and Port Loko from the 17th to 20th September respectively.

Judges in Freetown will sit in High Court No 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 and 11. While those Courts in the provinces will sit in their respective provincial towns.

With respect to the Criminal call over of cases, the public is also informed that all accused persons on bail, witnesses and jurors should without fail report at the Freetown High Court No. 1 and those in the provinces they should report at their respective provincial courts where these matters will be heard.

Note: High Courts No. 12 and 13 at the Freetown Court at Siaka Steven Street and the Court rooms in the Fast Track Commercial Courts are reserved for civil matters during the course of the Judicial Week.

Signed: Moses Lamin Kamara, Public Relations Officer, Judiciary of Sierra Leone.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...