Sierra Leone’s National Security Coordinator takes Oath of Office

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 February 2022:

Last Thursday, the newly appointed National Security Coordinator heading Sierra Leone’s Office of National Security (ONS) – Abdulai Caulker, took his oath of office in the presence of President Dr Julius Maada Bio, during a short ceremony at State House.

Mr Caulker said he will serve in what he called a distinguished position as National Security Coordinator, promising to work hard to keep and maintain the high standards at the institution.

He assured that he would work with his colleagues to make sure they live up to the confidence reposed in him and assured President Julius Maada Bio that he will produce positive results in the best interest of the country.

”As we move closer to elections year, we will always act promptly to create an enabling and peaceful environment. I want to assure Your Excellency that the security sector will behave honourably,” he concluded.

In a brief statement, President Dr Julius Maada Bio congratulated the new National Security Coordinator, saying that he is fully aware of the enormity of the task ahead. He noted that the new coordinator is not a stranger to the institution.

He called on him to prepare as the country moves into election year, noting that the ONS should work collaboratively with other sectors to provide the necessary peaceful environment in every part of the country.

“Rest assured that you have my full support. Congratulations once more and thank you,” he concluded.

