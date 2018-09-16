Sierra Leone’s Presidential Adviser admonishes British MP – Neil Coyle

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 September 2018:

Presidential Adviser and Head of Strategic Communications in the Bio led government of Sierra Leone – Dr. PK Muana, has broken silence over the political rantings made last week by the British Labour Party MP Neil Coyle on social media, about recent political developments in Sierra Leone.

Neil Coyle, whom many Sierra Leoneans are now accusing of leading a campaign along with disgruntled opposition APC stalwarts to bring down the SLPP government that has barely been in office for six months, is being advised by Dr PK Muana to visit Sierra Leone to gain first-hand knowledge of the facts on the ground, before embarking on a partisan campaign to impugn the government of Sierra Leone and destroy the country’s image.

This is what Dr Muana said:

The British High Commission in Sierra Leone has first-hand knowledge and therefore has raised NO CONCERNS about the governance and human rights records of this administration.

The British government continues to be fully engaged with the Sierra Leone government and continues 100% support of the government’s flagship programmes of free education and human capital development, governance and security reforms, healthcare and rural development, and productive trade and investment relationships.

MP Neil Coyle is welcome to Sierra Leone to gather first-hand information about the human rights situation in Sierra Leone. Sierra Leone is safe and at peace after a peaceful election and transfer of power.

Neil Coyle is welcome to travel to Sierra Leone and point out where these so-called political prisoners are being kept and where the security and other forces are intimidating and executing political opponents as he claims.

As a member of the British parliament, I am sure he recognizes that his integrity matters. The Sierra Leone government would offer to pay for his travel and welfare and provide security while he is in Sierra Leone.

Indeed, Sierra Leonean lives matter. Instead of repeating baseless and sensational untruths that sully the image and reputation of Sierra Leone and its government and make the country unattractive to investors, Mr Neil Coyle should be working to promote investment and trade in Sierra Leone which will have the knock-on effect of promoting job creation.

Thus, Neil Coyle would contribute to consolidating the financially stable, open, transparent, and accountable democracy that President Julius Maada Bio’s New Direction government has instituted for the last 6 months.

More investment and a stronger economy is best for all Sierra Leoneans. Sierra Leonean lives do matter and you can contribute to making Sierra Leonean lives matter.

Note:

Dr PK Muana is the Presidential Adviser and Head of Strategic Communications in the government of Sierra Leone.

