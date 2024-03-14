Sierra Leone’s ruling SLPP in disarray

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 March 2024:

As the political landscape in Sierra Leone continues to evolve, one thing is becoming increasingly evident: the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is facing internal turmoil that threatens its unity and stability.

With the end of President Julius Maada Bio’s term drawing near, the race to succeed him has thrown the party into disarray, with various factions vying for control and power.

At the forefront of this tumultuous situation is the current Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh (Photo above), who sees himself as the natural successor to President Bio. However, he is not alone in his ambitions.

Dr. Alie Kabba (Photo above: Sitting next to President Bio), who has harboured presidential aspirations since 2015, remains steadfast in his desire to lead the party. Additionally, there are speculations surrounding the Anti-Corruption Commissioner, a close ally of the President, hinting at a potential grooming for higher office.

Adding to the mix is Alhaji Musa Tarawally, a figure with a history of political wavering, having left and rejoined the SLPP multiple times. His questionable loyalty raises doubts among party members about his suitability for leadership.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh (Photo below), touted for his educational initiatives, faces criticism for what some perceive as a lacklustre education system under his watch.

Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (Photo below), a former member of the SLPP who defected to form his own party before returning, presents himself as a knowledgeable contender. However, his past actions and alleged manipulation by President Bio raise concerns among party loyalists.

Similarly, Dr. David Francis (Photo below), once considered a frontrunner, fell out of favour with the President, leading to his expulsion from the inner circle. Now, he seeks redemption through a bid for the SLPP’s flag bearer position.

Amidst this chaos, tensions within the party are reaching a boiling point. Figures like Dr. Prince Harding (Photo below) and Lawrence Leeman, once sidelined, are now emerging as influential players, fuelled by financial backing from various quarters.

The divide within the party is deepening, exacerbated by President Bio’s apparent preference for appointing successors rather than allowing democratic processes to prevail.

As the SLPP grapples with internal strife, the future remains uncertain. Will the party overcome its internal divisions, or will it succumb to infighting and fragmentation? Only time will tell as the party members stand witness to the unfolding drama, unsure of what lies ahead.

In the end, one thing is clear: Di party dae scatter (the party is disintegrating), and the consequences could reshape Sierra Leone’s political landscape for years to come.