Sierra Leone’s ruling SLPP party chairman calls on military and security forces to help party stay in power

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 October 2025:

Sierra Leone’s ruling SLPP party chairman – Jimmy Batilo Songa, has caused a political stir after making a statement calling on the country’s security forces, including the military to safeguard the forthcoming 2028 elections in favour of his SLPP party.

With most people in the country still coming to terms with the unprecedented electoral fraud of 2023 that kept President Bio and his party in power, questions are being asked as to how free and fair the 2028 elections will be.

Speaking to the Sierra Leone Telegraph, Osman Kamara, a strong member and supporter of the main opposition APC said: “We are afraid of what is going to happen in this country in 2028. Batilo’s call on the army and police to help the SLPP win the 2028 elections is undemocratic and unconstitutional.”

Many in Sierra Leone believe that Batilo’s statement is nothing short of calling on the security to clamp down on the opposition to ensure the SLPP remain in power if they lose the elections.

Sierra Leoneans are calling for regime change, following the SLPP government’s abysmal seven years in power.

This is a statement published by the opposition APC in response to Batilo:

The government is yet to comment on Batilo’s statement.