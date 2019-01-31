SLIEPA briefs Whitaker Group and Invest Africa about sierra Leone investment potential

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 January 2019:

Last Tuesday, senior officials of the Sierra Leone Investment and Export Promotion Agency (SLIEPA), met with representatives of the Whitaker Group from Washington DC and Invest Africa from London, to discuss the many investment opportunities that Sierra Leone offers.

Both Whitaker Group and Invest Africa are working to promote trade and investments in Africa.

Chief Executive Officer of the Whitaker Group – Rosa Whitaker, and Sandrine Nzeukou of Invest Africa, said that they are in Sierra Leone to create relationships, and to obtain information on trade and investment in the country. Sandrine Nzeukou said that the intention is to bring in investors in March 2019.

Chief Executive Officer of SLIEPA – Mr. Sheku Lexmond Koroma, acknowledged that the meeting with the Whitaker Group and Invest Africa is a good start towards building partnership.

He said that the main function of SLIEPA is to promote and lever foreign investments into Sierra Leone.

Mr. Koroma assured of SLIEPA’s fullest support in providing information and guidance needed to achieve this goal. Sierra Leone is open to credible investors, he remarked.

SLIEPA’s Acting Director of Investment – Mr. Victor Bangura, said that Sierra Leone is private sector focused, and looking for investors to come in.

He spoke about the country’s favourable business climate, and highlighted the many investment opportunities that Sierra Leone has to offer, including agribusiness, tourism, infrastructure, energy, oil & gas, manufacturing, mineral resource and marine fisheries.

The Acting Director also spoke about the country’s Local Content Policy, which encourages foreign investors to establish partnership with indigenous entrepreneurs and provide opportunities for domestic investors.

