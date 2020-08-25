SLPP condemns its supporters spewing out hate speech

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 August 2020:
The political climate in Sierra Leone is once again being ratcheted up by supporters of both the ruling SLPP and the main opposition APC parties, with the publication of a series of hate speech on social media, prompting the country’s national security sector to issue a strong warning.
Following the publication of several audio messages by both supporters, threatening violence as well as the destabilisation of the country, there are calls for both political parties to reign in their supporters to avoid anarchy. Some of the audios are making disturbing death threats against senior politicians in the country.
Today, the ruling SLPP secretariat issued this public notice, distancing itself from its supporters that are publishing hate messages on social media:
“The Secretariat of the Sierra Leone People’s Party is concerned about the ugly spate of incendiary and hate speeches mostly broadcast through social media channels especially Whatsapp. We are also aware of similar messages seemingly coming from supporters of our party.
“The National Executive wishes to make it known that it condemns unequivocally and unreservedly all forms of hate and incendiary statements aimed at undermining the peace and serenity of the country and its citizens.
“The party wishes to distance itself completely from the hate speeches broadcast by some of its overzealous supporters directed at the APC or some of its members in an audio shared on social media on Monday 24th August 2020.
“The party will fully investigate and take stringent disciplinary action against any of our members who is found wanting of making any incendiary or hate comment which has the tendency of causing discord in our beloved nation.
“Hate and incendiary statements are alien to the SLPP and do not reflect the ONE COUNTRY ONE PEOPLE motto of the esteemed party. The SLPP has always prided itself on its democratic credentials and respect for the rule of law and we will continue in that direction.
“We are warning all our supporters and leaders of support groups to refrain from reacting in like -manner to any form of provocation by members of the opposition.
“As the ruling party, our aim is to work in tandem with government to deliver on the manifesto promises we made to the people of this country in the 2018 elections.
“We seek to promote unity and inclusiveness in our national politics and detest all forms of insecurity as the government will not allow anyone or group of persons to derail state governance.
“We urge all citizens to continue their normal businesses as the security of the state is guaranteed.
“Signed: Umaru Napoleon Koroma, SLPP National Secretary General.”
And strangely they have now quickly forgotten they are the ones that stoked and fanned the political firestorms of hatred and discord, putting lives at risk, by leaving widespread fires and glowing embers scattered menacingly all over our beloved Sierra Leone. Now rabid wolves that are used to blood can no longer be tamed, restrained and pacified with milk as if they were little harmless little puppies. It is too late now; with the consent of SLPP leaders, human beings have transformed into werewolves; and newly born octopi hatchlings that are known to be independent by nature have now fully mutated into merciless predatory giant creatures – it was all part of their devious plan to terrorize an innocent unsuspecting nation; now these dullards have no other choice but to do whatever is necessary to extinguish those rapidly spreading unquenchable fires.
Interesting development! After 2 and half years of venomous speeches and violent attacks against the citizens of our nation, are we witnessing an epiphany from the leadership of the SLPP or just the same old political demagoguing? Didn’t these same SLPP leaders fully embrace thuggish elements in the likes of the infamous ‘ARATA’ who was all over social media spewing hate and threatening to decapitate any citizen who says bad things toward president Bio? Whatever the case maybe, the citizens of Salone are observing and waiting; because ACTIONs rather than VOICES speak louder!!
This is an early warning sign mentioned by the ruling party secretariat. Sierra Leoneans deserve a better and peaceful life.
The country is well known for her high IQ and intelligent human beings amongst African nations and the globe at large.
I am of the conviction that those hate audios are coming from the opposition political parties in Sierra Leone.
Majority of the opposition parties are assuming they are from the ruling party. I will suggest we start tracking the source of the audios by going in depth with the findings on all devices be it computer, mobile phones etc.
Let us stop the fighting and build Sierra Leone for the current youths and unborn generation. ZERO tolerance to fighting and killing one another for no good reason.
I wish all founders, settlers and passersby a blessed evening.