SLPP government’s subversive action against Mayor of Freetown exposed – Op ed

Abdul B Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 April 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Local Government – Mr. Tamba Lamina has been instructed by president Bio to immediately suspend the people’s Mayor – Her Worship the Mayor Mrs Yvonne Aki – Sawyer (OBE).

As I write, a committee has been established by President Bio to investigate Her Worship on allegation of gross misconduct, one of the ways in which a Mayor could be removed as per Subsection 2(d) of the Local Government Act 2004.

Interestingly, that brings up the million-dollar question as to what constitutes gross misconduct as defined in the 2004 Local Government Act.

I hope the authors of this Act will do the public a favour by coming out with an explanation as to what they meant by “gross misconduct”.

It is evidently clear the people’s Mayor is not guilty of what she is accused of, yet the SLPP Bio administration is in a desperate move to suspend, and subsequently remove her because she is currently one of the iconic faces of the main opposition APC party.

You may recall two years ago, ten elected APC members of parliament were illegally removed from parliament after APC won majority of parliamentary seats at the 2018 elections, an action that could have created instability in the country.

This time around they are after the people’s Mayor and they are determined to remove her at all costs through all illegal means.

Let me hasten to remind President Bio that 60% of Freetonians voted for Mrs Aki-Sawyer, hence any subversive means to remove her could undermine our fragile democracy.

READ THE LETTER HERE SENT BY LOCAL GOVERNMENT MINISTER LAMINA TO MAYOR AKI-SAWYERR:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...