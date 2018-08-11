SLPP officials refute APC allegations of political killing

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 August 2018:

The war of words which started between the APC party and SLPP, following the defeat of the APC at the polls in March 2018, is simply refusing to go away.

Whilst the ruling SLPP are accusing the opposition APC of trying to sabotage its government and making the country ungovernable, APC party grandees say that supporters of the SLPP are violently attacking and intimidating their supporters.

They are also accusing the ruling SLPP of unfairly sacking their members from public office. But it is the APC allegation of SLPP supporters killing their supporters that has sparked the latest row.

This is an official letter sent yesterday, Saturday 10th August, 2018, to the opposition APC by the SLPP in response to the serious accusation of SLPP killing APC supporters:

