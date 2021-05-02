Speaker of Sierra Leone’s Parliament apologises for the dishonourable behaviour of MPs

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 May 2021:

According to report by the Department of Public Relations in Sierra Leone’s Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu has apologised to the people of Sierra Leone, for the ugly and violent conduct of MPs at an emergency session of parliament summoned by President Bio, witnessed live two weeks ago on national television at the Bintumani Conference Centre in Freetown.

Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu said that, what took place at the Bintumani Conference Centre on Monday 19th April 2021 “should never have happened”.

“Members of Parliament,” he said, “are expected by the general public of the country to conduct themselves in accordance with the law and to behave as Honourable Members as they always should”.

But he also said that “what happened of course is not unique to this Parliament,” adding, “some might even say, it is an incident of our democratic process; it is part and parcel of the expression of our democratic rights and obligations“.

“Sometimes,” he said, “we express them within the confines of the law, and on some exceptional occasions we do so outside the strict limits or boundaries of the law”.

Speaking about the need to relegate the appalling incident to history, Dr. Bundu promised “never again to bring to their proceedings what happened on that inglorious day at Bintumani Conference Centre on Monday 19th April 2021″.

There are those who say that the Speaker’s apology is a charade, short of honest contrition. Critics are calling for the Speaker to do the honourable, by publicly taking responsibility for his lack of ability to manage parliamentary affairs and control the behaviour of MPs. He must resign immediately they say.

