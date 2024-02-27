The harsh reality of Sierra Leone government inefficiencies and lapses – Op ed

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 February 2024:

In Sierra Leone, the promise of government officials to uplift society often falls short, leaving the nation lagging behind in progress.

The shortcomings in crucial sectors such as healthcare, tourism, and infrastructure paint a clear and disheartening picture.

Despite the Health Ministry’s mandate to provide quality healthcare for all, it is disheartening to see top officials seeking medical treatment abroad, revealing a troubling disconnect with the very system they are tasked to oversee.

Similarly, the Ministry of Tourism struggles with run-down facilities, a clear contrast to its mission of showcasing the rich cultural and natural wonders of Sierra Leone to attract tourists from abroad.

The state of infrastructure, as evidenced by the crumbling roads leading to Parliament, serves as a glaring symbol of neglect that pervades the entire nation.

It is paradoxical that Parliament, the institution responsible for enacting laws, including those pertaining to infrastructure development, operates in such deplorable conditions. It’s like trying to build a house on a shaky foundation.

Recognizing and confronting these issues is imperative for progress, urging officials to prioritize the nation’s well-being, transparency, and accountability over personal interests.

The governance failures extend beyond ministries, with officials opting for private services and foreign investments at the expense of national development.

This systemic erosion of institutional standards requires a holistic approach to reform, encompassing all sectors of society, not just the government.

Despite these challenges, there is hope for a better future through collective determination and divine guidance, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive restructuring across all levels of governance in Sierra Leone.