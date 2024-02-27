President Bio seeks financial aid from China – Sierra Leone’s economy on brink of collapse

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 February 2024:

Sierra Leone’s economy is on the brink of collapse as government revenue continues to fall, after years of government’s failure to bring in vital private investments into key high-growth potential sectors of the economy, including agriculture, agro-processing, and fish farming.

After decades of unfulfilled promises to diversify the country’s economy, Sierra Leone’s low export earnings continues to hamper government’s ability to generate much needed revenue from taxation receipts to help pay public sector workers’ salaries, private contractors, and meet its monthly debt repayment obligations.

Hundreds of Billion of Leones have been reported mssing in government ministries, departments and agencies. President Bio has failed to stop what he once referred to as “leakages”, as corruption in high places worsens.

Whiles government spending continues to grow exponentially, there is little sign of hope for substantial economic growth on the horizon.

The government is facing an economic meltdown. Its over-reliance on income from mining exports, faces huge setbacks, whilst global demand for iron ore and other base metals continues to remain weak.

Sierra Rutile Ltd., one of the country’s largest employers and high export earners, few weeks ago suspended production, following a mining contract dispute with the government. The company employs over 2,000 people in Sierra Leone.

Western nations are refusing to bankroll the Bio-led government, due to suspicions about lack of transparency and accusations of abuse of power and poor governance.

Today President Bio is in China hoping he can strike a better deal with the Chinese to take over the rutile mining contact which is currently held by Iluka Resources of Australia.

But such a deal will come at a very high cost to the government of Sierra Leone in terms of credibility, adherence to the rule of law, and huge financial penalties the government is likely to face in payout to Iluka Resources.

According to State House Report, President Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio arrived in China for a three-days State Visit, on the invitation of the President Xi Jinping, “with the aim of strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations,” a euphemism for lucrative mining deals in return for huge cash handout to Sierra Leone’s president Bio.

“During their time in China, President Bio is expected to hold meetings with high-ranking officials in Government including the Premier of China, His Excellency Li Qiang and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji.

“President Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio will be graciously hosted by President Xi Jinping and the two leaders will engage in official talks to discuss areas of mutual cooperation. As part of the State Visit, there will be a Roundtable Investment Forum, which will bring together numerous investors and representatives from organizations such as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

“President Bio will have the honour of delivering the keynote address and engage with investors and companies on the margins of the Forum. The State Visit will culminate in the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree upon President Bio by the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan Province.

“President Bio’s visit will, therefore, further strengthen the bond of friendship between both countries as the President seeks sustainable and strategic partnerships for the Government’s BIG 5 Priority Development Agenda,” State House media reports today.