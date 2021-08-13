Three sentenced in Freetown for misappropriating electricity revenue

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 August 2021:

The High Court in Freetown, presided by Justice Simeon Allieu, on Wednesday 11th August 2021, convicted and sentenced Hawa Y. Kamara – Revenue Reconciliation Officer of the Sierra Leone Electricity Distribution and Supply Agency (EDSA; Mary Bangura (Mrs Ngegba) – Revenue Assistant, EDSA; and Rugiatu Kalokoh, Revenue Assistant, EDSA, to pay a fine of Fifty Million Leones each and immediately, or serve five years imprisonment.

The court action was brough by the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) after investigations.

The Court also ordered Hawa Y Kamara, Mary Bangura and Rugiatu Kalokoh to pay a restitution of Thirteen Million, Three Hundred and Thirty-three Thousand Leones each, which the ACC said they had each misappropriated, on or before the 11th October, 2021.

Justice Simeon Allieu convicted Hawa Y. Kamara, Mary Bangura and Rugiatu Kalokoh, after they pleaded guilty to Count 1 of Misappropriation of Public Revenue, contrary to Section 36(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008 as amended in 2019.

According to the ACC, Hawa Y. Kamara, Mary Bangura, Rugiatu Kalokoh and five others, including Mohamed Sheku Turay, Alimamy Sesay, Noah Winnebah, Abioseh Ola Barnes, Musa Momoh Lahai, for misappropriating electricity bills paid by customers to EDSA for the supply of electricity in the sum of Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Twenty Million, One Hundred and Forty-five Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty-two Leones.

The principal accused person – Mohamed Sheku Turay was convicted on 22nd July 2021 and fined One Hundred Million Leones or serve ten years imprisonment.

The Court also ordered Mohamed to pay a restitution of Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Twenty Million, One Hundred and Forty-five Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty-two Leones he misappropriated.

Meanwhile, Alimamy Sesay, Noah Winniebah, Abioseh Ola Barnes and Musa Momoh Lahai, continue to stand trial on the same indictment.

