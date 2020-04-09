Two former public officials in Sierra Leone found guilty of corruption  

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 April 2020:

The High Court of Sierra Leone, sitting in Freetown and presided over by Justice Miatta Samba, yesterday convicted the former Managing Director of Sierra Leone Cable Network (SALCAB) – Mohamed Sheriff, and Paul Sandi – the former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Communication.

They were each found guilty of one count and three counts of corruption offences respectively.

Passing judgement on the accused, Justice Miatta Samba ruled that Paul Sandi must pay a fine of One Hundred and Twenty Million Leones (Le120, 000, 000) on all three counts; and Mohamed Sheriff is to pay Sixty Million Leones (Le60, 000, 000) in lieu of his one count charge.

According to the Judge, the fines are to be paid immediately before their release, or else serve a jail term of three years.

One of the other accused – Idrissa Yillah, was acquitted and discharged on all three counts for which he was charged.

According to the ACC, Paul Sandi, Mohamed Sheriff and Idrissa Yillah, were standing trial for various corruption offences under the Anti-Corruption Act, No 12 of 2008 – including misappropriation of public funds contrary to section 36(1); failure to comply with applicable rules and guidelines relating to the management of public funds contrary to section 48(2)(b); and conspiracy to commit a corruption offence contrary to section 128(1).

The three persons were accused by ACC prosecutors of misappropriating public funds amounting to $300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand United States Dollars).

In another corruption case, Justice Miatta Samba yesterday acquitted and discharged Alie Badara Mansaray, who was the former Commissioner of the National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA), on fifteen counts of various corruption offences.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...