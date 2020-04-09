Sierra Leone government announces new coronavirus restrictions

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 April 2020:

President Bio has today issued a new directive, ordering the restriction of people movement between districts with effect from midnight Saturday, 11th April 2020, for a period of fourteen days.

Although this is not a national lockdown, the restrictions exempt the transportation of goods and essential services, but impose a night time curfew from 9:00pm to 6:00am.

The official working hours of all public and private sector workers have also been set at 9am to 4pm.

These restrictions – which many say is a curfew, follow the completion of a three days lockdown two days ago, which the president yesterday declared a success.

Many observers say that the three days lockdown was marred by reports of teething problems, including the beating of citizens by security forces trying to impose the restrictions.

Today’s announcement of the new fourteen days curfew, come as a surprise, as president Bio did not mention it in his statement yesterday, about measures aimed at curbing the virus.

Sierra Leone’s performance in curbing the spread of the virus is so far proving to be quite impresssive, compared to neighbouring Guinea and Liberia. who are struggling.

