U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield visiting Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 January 2024:

The United States Embassy in Sierra Leone yesterday confirmed in a statement that Linda Thomas Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations will be visiting Sierra Leone this week, after fake social media report went viral last week claiming that U.S. Secretary of States Antony Blinken will be visiting Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will hold talks with President Julius Maada Bio, as well as engage with the country’s opposition leaders, and the international community to discuss progress in the delivery of the National Unity and Peace Accord signed by the government, the main opposition APC and the African Union following the June 2023 post-elections standoff between the government and the opposition APC.

According to the statement, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will also discuss the Biden Administration’s goals for Africa by reinforcing commitments to democracy, empowering women and youth, promoting regional peace and security, and promoting inclusive and sustainable development.