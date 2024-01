Bloomberg Mayor’s Global Challenge team in Freetown 

FCC Comms: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 January 2024:

We are thrilled that implementation has started and today we received a delegation from Bloomberg’s implementing partners #DeliveryAssociates and #UNDP . We had an excellent kick off session this morning followed by a visit to tree planting locations in the #JahKingdom community near Juba where 13,000 trees have been planted.

It was great to see the impact of the tree planting in a community where many lost their lives during the 14th August 2017 mudslide. Community based growers demonstrated their knowledge of the trees, showing us the different species which included avocados, mangoes, sweet sop, acacia and other indigenous trees!