Bloomberg Mayor’s Global Challenge team in Freetown 

FCC Comms: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 January 2024:
Freetown City Council won the #Bloomberg #Global #Mayor’s #Challenge in 2021 along with 14 other cities. Our winning proposal was the development of a sustainability model for #FreetownTheTreeTown that includes a carbon offset investment platform linked to our digital tree database.
We are thrilled that implementation has started and today we received a delegation from Bloomberg’s implementing partners #DeliveryAssociates and #UNDP. We had an excellent kick off session this morning followed by a visit to tree planting locations in the #JahKingdom community near Juba where 13,000 trees have been planted.
It was great to see the impact of the tree planting in a community where many lost their lives during the 14th August 2017 mudslide. Community based growers demonstrated their knowledge of the trees, showing us the different species which included avocados, mangoes, sweet sop, acacia and other indigenous trees!
The Delivery Associates and UNDP team will be here for 10 days after which we will move into full project implementation. This further sustainability investment into #FreetownTheTreeTown complements funding from two #WorldBank projects that financed 85% of the 977,000 trees already planted and actively tracked.
The creation of over 1,000 jobs so far is an added benefit of tree planting and more jobs will be created as planting continues. Bloomberg Philanthropies
Be the first to comment