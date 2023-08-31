US invokes visa ban on Sierra Leone’s President Bio and others for rigging elections

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 August 2023:
The United States government has today announced that it has placed visa restrictions on all “those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in undermining democracy in Sierra Leone, including through the manipulation or rigging of the electoral process; intimidation of voters, election observers, or civil society organizations through threats or acts of physical violence; or the abuse or violation of related human rights in Sierra Leone.”
This very wide visa ban comes as a response to the refusal of the country’s electoral commission to publish all disaggregated polling station results of the June 24, 2023 presidential and general elections, which the US government has described as lacking transparency and credibility.
The main opposition APC is accusing the electoral commission of rigging the votes to keep President Bio in power.
The APC party is also refusing to engage with the Bio-led government and is boycotting the country’s parliament.
This political crisis is compounding the deep economic problems facing Sierra Leone, amid rising human rights abuse and restriction of civil liberty.
The US government said few weeks ago that it has frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in aid earmarked for Sierra Leone, because of election irregularities.
Despite calls for political dialogue by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the international community, President Bio is refusing to seek a peaceful end to the crisis.
The main opposition APC are calling for a re-run of the elections under a reconstituted electoral commission, supervised by the Commonwealth Secretariat.
Announcing the visa restrictions today, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said: “The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Sierra Leone and around the world.
“Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act for undermining the democratic process in the June 2023 Sierra Leone election.
“Under this policy, the United States will pursue visa restrictions for those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Sierra Leone, including through the manipulation or rigging of the electoral process; intimidation of voters, election observers, or civil society organizations through threats or acts of physical violence; or the abuse or violation of related human rights in Sierra Leone.
“Family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Persons who undermine the democratic process in Sierra Leone—including in the lead-up to, during, and following Sierra Leone’s 2023 elections—may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy.
“The visa restriction policy announced today will apply to specific individuals and is not directed at the Sierra Leonean people.
“This decision reflects the commitment of the United States to support Sierra Leoneans’ aspirations to have free and fair elections that demonstrate the will of the people and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”
By holding to account, those responsible for violating and subverting the will of the people of Sierra Leone as expressed in the June 24th elections, the United States is making its voice heard across the African continent that such behaviour by power hungry leaders which if allowed to fester can lead to coups and wars, will no longer be tolerated.
You can read the US government statement here:
https://www.state.gov/visa-restriction-policy-on-undermining-the-democratic-process-in-sierra-leone/
The United States has spoken in plain, understandable English, in tones which befits the biggest defender of democratic values. One can extrapolate that the rest of the democratic world (The West )will soon follow. What looked like a hill for Bio to climb over a few weeks ago is now showing features of Mount Everest.
My suggestion to Bio: approach the Americans, and hence the West, through the back door and tell them you are willing and ready to release the real results of the elections if they can give you a little more time to prepare your hangers on. Alternatively, if they are prepared to help you rerun the elections, that would be even better. Don’t allow all the doors and windows to close right in front of you while you have time.
Haven’t see the list but I hope the US doesn’t go half measures on this and not include Bio who was giving the orders because I don’t understand why a list wasn’t published when we already know who the major perpetrators are; Bio, the top brass of ECSL and the top brass of SLPP who should be included as well. Konneh is the fall guy, but we know he wasn’t acting along and wasn’t the instigator. He was going on the commands and plans of Bio. The US has shown they appreciate the gravitas of the matter (ambassador doing the unthinkable and going on radio to criticize the govt), so hoping they continue and don’t treat Bio with kid gloves.
Visa ban should apply to Bio! While he should get to face the Sierra Leoneans planning to show their displeasure with his theft of the election through protests at the United Nations General Meeting next month, it will also be fitting if he is unable to attend because he is not allowed in the country so he begins to understand say play play don don. He has been doing things that seems to think he can play the US after stealing the election such as setting up a bogus Commission of Inquiry, looking to hire publicists/lobbyists to lobby the US government and the plans to set up an embassy in Jerusalem, which, while it seems on the face of it, he is being bought by Israel to make the move, it can’t be lost on him that the US might be happy with the move, although I don’t know if the Biden administration has the same view as the Trump administration did when it comes to foreign embassies in Israel being moved to Jerusalem. I also think part of the agreement the US made with the UN when the UN building was located in NY was that foreign leaders/officials can attend events without interuption by the US, so hopefully, Bio is not able to get around a ban if he is on the list, which he needs to be. He needs the shame and we need the savings that will come from him, his wife and his entourage hopping on private planes to go to the US especially being that they always take/steal more than is neccessary for the trip.